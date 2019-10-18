Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $80.83 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

