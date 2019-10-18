Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTR opened at $46.07 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

