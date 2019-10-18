Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 39,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

