Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,094,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 23.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 43.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,132.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,097.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,196.71, for a total transaction of $299,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,343,544.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,814 shares of company stock worth $7,719,510. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

