Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Infosys has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

