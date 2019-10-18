Infinitecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,575.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $2,575.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

