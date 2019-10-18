Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.33

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and traded as low as $53.03. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 443 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

