Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. 29,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,825. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

