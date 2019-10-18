ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $5.40. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

