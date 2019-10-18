IG Gold Price Down 4.3% This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. IG Gold has a market cap of $776,949.00 and $4,913.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00229553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.01145531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,547,155,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,653,784,102 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.