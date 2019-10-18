IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Tops $244,006.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $244,006.00 and $602.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $122.00 or 0.01532790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

