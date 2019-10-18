Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Ichor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 185,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,270. Ichor has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.