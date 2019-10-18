ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), approximately 31,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

