IBM (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. IBM’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. IBM updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.80 EPS.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.38 on Friday. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

