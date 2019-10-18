Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.09 ($10.57).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

