Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.86. 74,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,591. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

