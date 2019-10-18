Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.86. 74,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,591. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.