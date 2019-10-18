Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.90 ($71.98).

Shares of BOSS opened at €37.22 ($43.28) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.95. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

