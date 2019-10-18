Hudson Executive Capital Lp Acquires 165,000 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 80,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,176,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 143,200 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $638,672.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,000,252 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.27 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 339,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 248,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

