Hudson Executive Capital Lp Acquires 165,000 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 80,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,176,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 143,200 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $638,672.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,000,252 shares of USA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36.
NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.27 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
USA Technologies Company Profile
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
