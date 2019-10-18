Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hubbell worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 23.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $443,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

