HSBC Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.33 ($92.25).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €101.20 ($117.67). The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.79.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.