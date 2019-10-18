Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.81. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

