Howard Capital Management Sells 803 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

