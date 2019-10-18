Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hovnanian Enterprises from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE:HOV opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.78. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

