Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $49,664.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $782,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,182 shares of company stock worth $141,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

