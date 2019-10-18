Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises approximately 2.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Sierra Wireless worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.