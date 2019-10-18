Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 320,174 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,007,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Walbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,591,408.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,646,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.