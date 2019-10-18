Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

