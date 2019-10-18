Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Liqui and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01134682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,377,325,137 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, WazirX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, ABCC, Liqui, Binance, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

