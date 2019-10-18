Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.77.

HEP traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 1,027,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

