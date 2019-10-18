Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,552

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,556 ($20.33) to GBX 1,552 ($20.28) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,641.46. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total value of £6,564 ($8,577.03). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $140,948,900 in the last 90 days.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

