Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $710,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 655,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 139,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 105,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. 20,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,176. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

