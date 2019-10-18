Highwater Wealth Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,667,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,341,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

