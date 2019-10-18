HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.20

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171.20 ($2.24), with a volume of 2595532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

