Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.57.

HRTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 10,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.42. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Poyhonen purchased 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $90,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,502.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 295,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,990. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,169,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

