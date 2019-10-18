Hero (HERO) Market Capitalization Tops $394,151.00

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Hero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hero has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Hero has a market capitalization of $394,151.00 and approximately $47,924.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00227833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01141991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hero

Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

