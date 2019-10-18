Henry Arthur John Turcan Sells 1,610,913 Shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) Stock

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) insider Henry Arthur John Turcan sold 1,610,913 shares of Eland Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £32,218.26 ($42,098.86).

LON:ELA opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.14) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Eland Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Eland Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

ELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.52) price target on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) price target (down previously from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Eland Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

