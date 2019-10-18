Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.87. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, COO Teresa M. Nilsen sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

