HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 63.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 162.2% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $10.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00035045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00088405 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001085 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00111062 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,003.69 or 1.00578272 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,909,364 coins and its circulating supply is 252,774,214 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

