Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helmerich & Payne’s technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. The debt levels of Helmerich are not only low on an absolute basis but also on a relative basis. The company’s leverage stands at just around 10.7% compared with many of its peers that are hugely burdened with debts, accounting for around 50% of their total capital structure. However, with the US drilling operations expected to decline, pressure pumping activities are likely to remain soft. The fracking giant has forecasted weaker hydraulic fracturing activity in the coming period amid tight capex of the energy explorers. Amid the slowdown of activities in the United States, the firm is expected to run fewer rigs, which will result in lost revenues and rig stacking costs.”

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 55,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $68.05.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 231,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.