Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.39

Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

