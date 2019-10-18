Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 332.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $2,330,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

