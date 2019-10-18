HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.16 ($87.39).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.92.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

