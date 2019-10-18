Heico’s (HEI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Heico from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Heico from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. Heico has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 0.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 416,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 10,711.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 326,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

