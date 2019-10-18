Hector Garcia-Molina Sells 4,643 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hector Garcia-Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02.

Oracle stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

