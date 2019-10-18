Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

HTLF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 5,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

