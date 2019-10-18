Head to Head Survey: Vale (NYSE:VALE) vs. Quantum Materials (NYSE:QTMM)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vale alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 13 4 0 2.24 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale presently has a consensus target price of $13.72, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 9.30% 21.11% 10.05% Quantum Materials N/A N/A -336.30%

Volatility & Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vale and Quantum Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $36.58 billion 1.56 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.03 Quantum Materials $20,000.00 1,131.46 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Summary

Vale beats Quantum Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.