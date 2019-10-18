Head to Head Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUEQ)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Petroquest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.74, indicating a potential upside of 57.44%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 1.87% -14.53% -3.04% Petroquest Energy 364.91% -274.16% 141.74%

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend. Kosmos Energy pays out -38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Petroquest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.47 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -11.81 Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million ($0.54) -0.04

Petroquest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroquest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

