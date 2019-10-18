HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
