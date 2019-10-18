HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

