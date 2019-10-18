Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

HAYN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,348. The stock has a market cap of $437.09 million, a P/E ratio of -526.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

