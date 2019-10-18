Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1,463.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 164,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,601. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.